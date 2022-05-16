Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,531 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $30,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.15. 40,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,361. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

