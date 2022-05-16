Csenge Advisory Group Sells 508 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.94 on Monday, reaching $489.34. The company had a trading volume of 109,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,015. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.11 and its 200 day moving average is $484.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $459.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

