Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,600 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up about 2.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $92,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

