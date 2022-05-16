Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,350,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.86. 10,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,441. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $283.52 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.98.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,149 shares of company stock worth $2,061,835 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

