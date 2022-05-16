Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.87. 162,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,416. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 104.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TU. TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.