Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $32.02 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,243,734. The company has a market capitalization of $548.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

