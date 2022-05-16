Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $6.97 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 273,128 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 161.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 281,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 173,985 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after acquiring an additional 173,243 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

DSGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.96. 6,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

