Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 758.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 414,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 366,111 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 178,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $125.30. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

