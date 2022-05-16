Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

