Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 2,750 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.40. 32,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,978. The company has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.86 and its 200-day moving average is $255.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

