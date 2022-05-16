Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 929,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,179,118. The company has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

