Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 611 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up 1.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.12. 19,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $136.31 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

