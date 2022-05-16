CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Trading Up 21.7%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Rating) shares were up 21.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 180,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 115,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. Its services include business development and technical; blockchain and technology program management comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing; customer development, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

