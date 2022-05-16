Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Sold by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,996,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,125 shares during the period. Dada Nexus makes up 4.1% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $91,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.15% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

