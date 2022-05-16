Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $179,000 Investment in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Pyrophyte Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

PHYT opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

About Pyrophyte Acquisition

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

