Dakota Wealth Management Takes $273,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $109,547,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,900,000. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $83,338,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,308,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.