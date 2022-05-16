Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

NYSE BERY opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

