Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,627 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.9% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Danaher worth $297,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 184,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 2,302.5% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 55,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.47 on Monday, reaching $245.72. 73,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,084. The firm has a market cap of $178.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.46 and a 200-day moving average of $289.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
