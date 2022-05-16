Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,627 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.9% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Danaher worth $297,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 184,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 2,302.5% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 55,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.47 on Monday, reaching $245.72. 73,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,084. The firm has a market cap of $178.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.46 and a 200-day moving average of $289.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.