DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) PT Raised to $18.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

DRIO stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 455,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 150,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

