Dassault Systèmes SE (DASTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 14th

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1479 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASTY shares. Barclays raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($61.05) to €54.00 ($56.84) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systèmes stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dassault Systèmes SE ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

