DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 96.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 941.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.47. 5,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,001. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

