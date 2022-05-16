DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DaVita stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.90. 553,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,677. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in DaVita by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DaVita by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

