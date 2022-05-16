Dawson James Trims Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Target Price to $1.00

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Dawson James from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Oblong stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.20. Oblong has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 138.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oblong by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 196,617 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,075,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,755,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong (Get Rating)

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.