DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 795,581 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of DCP Midstream worth $136,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,997,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 96,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. 345,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,395. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.65). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

