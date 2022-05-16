DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,309.00

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $29,309.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00518488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,960.15 or 1.73723984 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004724 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

