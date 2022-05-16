Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) PT Raised to €26.00

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €25.20 ($26.53) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($27.89) to €27.00 ($28.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

DTEGY stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

