Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.