Digital Reserve Currency Reaches Market Cap of $268,024.88 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $268,024.88 and $447.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00168649 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars.

