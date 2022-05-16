Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.68, but opened at $29.79. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 516 shares.

Specifically, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after buying an additional 1,356,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

