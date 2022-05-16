Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. Diversey posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diversey will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diversey to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after purchasing an additional 841,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diversey by 61.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 777,387 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Diversey by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversey by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 628,173 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. 1,619,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Diversey has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

