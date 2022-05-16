Donut Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $229.00 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Donut has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $165,817.94 and $229.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00517036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,799.54 or 1.72572886 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.