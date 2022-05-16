Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $28.11

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $28.98. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.754 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.31%.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,586,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,098,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

