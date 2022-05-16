Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises about 3.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $49,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

