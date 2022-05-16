Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Dover by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 286,301 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after buying an additional 123,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 198.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.35. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $128.31 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

