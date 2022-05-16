Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 4.5%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. 151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.02.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

