Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

