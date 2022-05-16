DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.38.

DTM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. 384,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,173. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $59.36.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in DT Midstream by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,847,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,254,000 after acquiring an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in DT Midstream by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 899.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 38.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,494,000 after acquiring an additional 207,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

