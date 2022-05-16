Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.21). Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $270.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 29.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,541. Duluth has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $350.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

