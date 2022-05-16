Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 1,045.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $142,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. 787,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

