DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $73,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.