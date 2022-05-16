DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the April 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 236,700 shares of company stock valued at $132,505 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in DURECT during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DURECT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 13,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,923. The company has a market cap of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.83. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

