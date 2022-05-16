DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 45.8% in April

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. 102,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,969. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
