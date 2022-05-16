Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $10,760.92

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Dynamite has a market cap of $10,760.92 and approximately $39,949.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

