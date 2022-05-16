Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DYNT. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62,380.00 and a beta of -0.01. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dynatronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

