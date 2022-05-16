eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,346 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 24,476 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,654 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $81.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

