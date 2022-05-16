Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

EDSA stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.