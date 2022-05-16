Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,926.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $24,926.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00226192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016540 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003064 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,564,564 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

