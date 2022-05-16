Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,608. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $33.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.94. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

