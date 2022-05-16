Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.15.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$15.12. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.