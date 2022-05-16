Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.94. 124,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.